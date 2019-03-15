DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado foster dad who died in a helicopter crash will have a bill named in his honor. Kyle Forti was visiting a friend in Kenya when the copter went down. He and his wife, Hope, founded a non-profit called Foster Together.

“He really just talked about being a dad. Not being super dad, not being an extraordinary super hero like I consider all of our foster families, just being there,” said Rep. Jonathan Singer.

Singer, a Democrat representing Longmont, told a House committee that is why Forti supported a bill that will help kids who dads and moms can’t be there. It allows parents in crisis to temporarily give up custody of their kids to Safe Families.

Safe Families is a non profit that works with churches to find families willing to care for kids until their parents are able. The bill requires background checks and training for the host families and state oversight of the non-profit.

Rep. Kim Ransom is sponsoring the bill with Singer.

“We’re just trying to give them a place where they can have their children in a safe environment for a temporary period of time,” said Ransom, a Republican representing Douglas County.

Pat Esparza among those who testified in favor of it. A single mom, she turned to Safe Families when she was hospitalized for cancer.

“It takes a village to raise a child and for me this is true. I needed the village that Safe Families provided to ensure that I would be healthy enough to raise my children,” said Esparza.

Kyle and Hope Forti are a vital part of that village as foster parents. Even as she planned her husband’s memorial, Hope asked friends like Benjamin Waters to help pass the bill.

“I know that she’s listening right now and I want her to know we will do everything we can to get this passed,” said Waters.

Singer too was moved by Hope’s dedication, “In the shadow of husband’s death, she’s taking care of her own child, a pregnancy, and a foster child, and even through all that, she’s listening online, she’s participating in our process here, she’s ensuring that this bill passes. She’s putting others before herself and that’s what this bill is about and it’s going to be a legacy for them.”

Kyle was a Republican political consultant who was well liked by people on both sides of the aisle. Waters said one of his favorite songs was by LGBTQ recording artist Janelle Monae called Americas. He said the lyrics speak to what Safe Families meant to the Fortis, “Hold on. Don’t fight your war alone. Hate all around you. Don’t have to face it on your own. We will win this fight. Let all souls be brave. We’ll find a way to heaven. We’ll find a way.”

The bill passed its first committee unanimously.