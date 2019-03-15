



UFCW workers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike, in hopes of securing a better deal with King Soopers stores across Colorado. This comes after months of negotiations.

“The hard-working women and men of King Soopers and City Market are standing together for their families, their customers, and their communities,” UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a statement.

The union still must authorize a strike and a strike date.

Workers now wait on King Soopers and City Market owner Kroger to return with an offer closer to what they are asking for.

“If they don’t,” a statement reads, “we are prepared and ready to strike.”

There is no time frame for workers to walk off the job.

The major sticking points are pay increases and fewer full-time jobs.

The union represents about 12,000 King Soopers and City Market employees. Both parties have been trying to agree on a new union contract since December; thus far, nothing has worked.