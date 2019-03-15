  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver News, King Soopers, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7


DENVER (CBS4) – UFCW workers overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike, in hopes of securing a better deal with King Soopers stores across Colorado. This comes after months of negotiations.

“The hard-working women and men of King Soopers and City Market are standing together for their families, their customers, and their communities,” UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a statement.

The union still must authorize a strike and a strike date.

Workers now wait on King Soopers and City Market owner Kroger to return with an offer closer to what they are asking for.

“If they don’t,” a statement reads, “we are prepared and ready to strike.”

There is no time frame for workers to walk off the job.

The major sticking points are pay increases and fewer full-time jobs.

The union represents about 12,000 King Soopers and City Market employees. Both parties have been trying to agree on a new union contract since December; thus far, nothing has worked.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s