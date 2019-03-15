ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Leaders of Colorado’s Jewish Community attended Friday prayers at the Colorado Muslim Society mosque in Arapahoe County. They gathered there as a sign of solidarity following the massacre of Muslims in New Zealand.

Iman Jodeh, the spokesperson for the Colorado Muslim Society, was grateful.

“It speaks volumes in how we stand in solidarity and our shared values,” she said.

There were community leaders including the Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Weiser told those who gathered, “An attack on any of us for our faith is an attack on all of us.”

Outside the gathering, deputies and security guards were on standby. They were aware of what happened in New Zealand and were on alert.

At least 49 people were shot to death at two mosques during midday prayers Friday — most if not all of them gunned down by an immigrant-hating white supremacist who apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter on Facebook.

At the end of the midday prayers a mosque leader announced, “Thank you to the sheriff’s department, to the Department of Justice, thank you to the community who came to support us.”

Terror knows no boundaries. Last year, nearly a dozen were killed at a Jewish temple in Pittsburgh.

Then, Colorado’s Muslim community showed its support for this area’s Jewish community. Now that support is being returned.

Rabbi Joseph Friedman of DAT Minyan said, “We just felt that what we needed to do to reciprocate. It’s tragic in such a short time we have to do that, but we are doing that.”

Rabbi Joseph Black of Temple Emmanuel told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “This is about showing support for people who are grieving and we grieving with them.”

The traditional Muslim Friday prayers had became place for communal mourning. A vigil is scheduled to take place at the mosque Saturday at 5:30 p.m.