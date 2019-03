ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos have re-signed tight end Jeff Heuerman. Heuerman’s deal is for two seasons and is worth a reported $9 million. Heuerman was a 3rd round draft pick of Broncos back in 2015.

In 2018 he started 10 games and caught a career high 31 passes for 281 yards. He also tied his career high with two receiving touchdowns.

Heuerman joins Jake Butt, Troy Fumagalli and Temarrick Hemingway as the tight ends on the Broncos roster.