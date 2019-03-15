BREAKING NEWSArvada police ask for help finding 2 missing people who went camping in mountains
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather, St. Patrick's Day Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – After a week dominated by stormy weather associated with the bomb cyclone Colorado will get a much needed break this weekend. We anticipate mostly sunny skies statewide with a lot of melting ahead.

CBS4 Weather Watcher took a break from digging out after the blizzard on Thursday to show us how large the drifts are on his ranch near Deer Trail.

The dry forecast is welcomed news as thousands of people on Colorado’s eastern plains still have a lot of work to do as they dig out from Wednesday’s blizzard. Light winds will help in the process over the next few days.

Looking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day it should be the warmest day of the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s across the higher elevations. We expect 50s in Denver, along the western slope and on the eastern plains.

Some clouds will increase from the west on Sunday and Monday as a weak weather system passes through the area. It could kick up scattered snow showers, especially in the mountains.

Chris Spears

