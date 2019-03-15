BREAKING NEWSArvada police ask for help finding 2 missing people who went camping in mountains
TRUCKTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A calf found alone in the blizzard on Colorado’s Eastern Plains is recovering, thanks to some help from a concerned woman.

Patty Berg found the calf covered in snow about a mile away from a herd on Thursday morning in Truckton, Sydney Jackson with KKTV reported. Truckton is about 40 miles east of Colorado Springs.

Berg wrapped the calf in a blanket and took it home.

(credit: Patty Berg)

She moved the calf, still wrapped in the blanket, into a large bathtub.

(credit: Patty Berg)

“After some milk and warmth, the calf is doing better,” Jackson tweeted.

(credit: Patty Berg)

Jackson said the calf will be reunited with the herd and owner soon.

