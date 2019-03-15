



— A calf found alone in the blizzard on Colorado’s Eastern Plains is recovering, thanks to some help from a concerned woman.

Patty Berg found the calf covered in snow about a mile away from a herd on Thursday morning in Truckton, Sydney Jackson with KKTV reported. Truckton is about 40 miles east of Colorado Springs.

Berg wrapped the calf in a blanket and took it home.

She moved the calf, still wrapped in the blanket, into a large bathtub.

“After some milk and warmth, the calf is doing better,” Jackson tweeted.

Jackson said the calf will be reunited with the herd and owner soon.

PHOTOS: March Blizzard 2019