



Denver Bicycle Cafe

– Looking to check out the best bike shops in the city of Denver? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike shops in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own flat tire repair kit to produce a list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for bike shops.

Topping the list is Denver Bicycle Cafe. Located at 1308 E. 17th Ave. in City Park West, the bike repair shop and beer garden, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated bike shop in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews on Yelp.

Velowood Cyclery

Next up is Congress Park’s Velowood Cyclery, situated at 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Unit C, With five stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop has proven to be a local favorite.

Campus Cycles

Campus Cycles, located at 2102 S. Washington St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot 4.5 stars out of 110 reviews.

Chocolate Spokes Bike Studio

Chocolate Spokes Bike Studio, a bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot in Five Points, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 41 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2801 Downing St. to see for yourself.

SloHi Bike

Over in Sloan Lake, check out SloHi Bike, which has earned five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bike shop, ski and snowboard shop and bike rental spot at 4434 W. 29th Ave.

Article provided by Hoodline.