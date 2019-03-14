MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The first full Avengers: Endgame trailer dropped Thursday delighting MCU fans but not really giving much information about the highly anticipated film. Just like previous trailers, this one is light on details, but big on reflection and a spark of hope.

There is a repeating mantra in the trailer that the Avengers will do “whatever it takes” to try and undo the damage that Thanos did in the last film. Remember that snap of the finger, which annihilated half of the universe?

While Thanos does not appear in this trailer, Captain America does along with some new shots of the heroes in new white armored high-tech suits.

That includes Iron Man, which means he survives being stranded in outer space, and Hawkeye — with a fresh new haircut — who appears to be training a young, female successor, believed to be Kate Bishop.

THEY REALLY WENT THERE AND INTRODUCED KATE BISHOP #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/diBYGF94GQ — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) March 14, 2019

There is also Ant-Man, Black Widow, Nebula, and War Machine.

Then there is that scene at the end when Thor meets Captain Marvel!

Classic!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26