



– Su Teatro commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the West High School Walkouts and the Kitayama Carnation Strike this month. Both events happened in Colorado and are recreated with the world premiere of “Chicano Power 1969: The Birth of a Movement.”

The production consisting of two-one act plays, “Fire in the Streets” and “War of the Flowers” are written and produced by Executive Director Anthony J. Garcia and Daniel Valdez. The production serves as an artistic response to the two events that sparked the Colorado Chicano Rights Movement and recounts the authentic experiences from eye witnesses.

“Fire in the Streets” retells the Denver West High Walkouts which was led by one-hundred fifty Chicano students on March 20, 1969.

“The kids at West High School walked out because they felt they had a racist teacher. They felt the school was just guiding them to the military and not really giving them any options. And the Denver Police Department was waiting for them with tear glass and clubs,” Anthony Garcia told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The other play, “War of the Flowers” depicts the story of a Chicana led strike at the Kitayama Carnation Factory in Brighton, Colorado.

Leader, Lupe Briseño led a worker-organized strike to protest low wages, hazardous working conditions, intimidation and mistreatment, ultimately engaging Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers Union.

Sylvia Rocabado is an actress in “Fire in the Streets” and it’s easy to see she is passionate about the play.

“The stories we are telling are of people who are still alive, To see them know that what they did was meaningful and that we think this movement was beautiful,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The play runs until Sunday, March 31. Curtain times are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20.00/General $17.00/Student & Senior.

Please call (303) 296-0219 for tickets or visit the box office.

LINK: Su Teatro