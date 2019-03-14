



– Strike votes for King Soopers employees to authorize a strike started on Thursday. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 will continue casting their votes on whether to strike on Friday.

Negotiations abruptly ended one week ago between the parent company, Kroger, and UFCW Local 7 Union.

The union represents about 12,000 King Soopers and City Market employees. Both parties have been trying to agree on a new union contract since December; thus far, nothing has worked.

The major sticking points are pay increases and fewer full-time jobs.

Even if union workers vote to authorize a strike, there is no word on when the strike may happen.