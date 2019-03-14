Filed Under:Denver News, King Soopers, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7


DENVER (CBS4)– Strike votes for King Soopers employees to authorize a strike started on Thursday. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 will continue casting their votes on whether to strike on Friday.

Negotiations abruptly ended one week ago between the parent company, Kroger, and UFCW Local 7 Union.

(credit: CBS)

The union represents about 12,000 King Soopers and City Market employees. Both parties have been trying to agree on a new union contract since December; thus far, nothing has worked.

RELATED: King Soopers Shoppers May Have To Cross Picket Lines

The major sticking points are pay increases and fewer full-time jobs.

Even if union workers vote to authorize a strike, there is no word on when the strike may happen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s