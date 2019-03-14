  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Colorado News, Drought, Durango News, Snowpack

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s snowpack is now over 140 percent of normal thanks to a series of winter storms. Southern river basins are above 150 percent of normal.

The state has already exceeded average annual snowpack which usually doesn’t happen until early April. Any additional snow this spring will simply be icing on the cake in terms of water storage and drought reduction.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday showed incredible news for southwest Colorado. Most of the area is now in D0 drought (abnormally dry), which simply means drought recovery. In other words the drought is technically over but the area could easily slip back into drought if they were to experience several weeks without significant precipitation.

Chris Spears

