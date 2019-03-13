



Colorado State Emergency Operations Center #SEOC moves to Level II Operations as we bring in more resources to support #COwx impacts. The Governor has authorized the activation of the @CONG1860 andv erbally declared an emergency due to #COwx — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) March 13, 2019

– Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon due to the Bomb Cyclone which brought blizzard conditions to the state. Colorado Emergency Management said that means the Colorado National Guard will be deployed.

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has moved to Level II Operations which means the national guard will help with search and rescue operations primarily focused on stranded motorists.

Several shelters have been set up along the Front Range from Cheyenne to Colorado Springs to help those stranded by the storm or left without power.

Storey Gym in Cheyenne

Berthoud Community Center in Northern Colorado

Douglas County Fairgrounds

Lone Tree Rec Center in Lone Tree

Byers Legion Hall in Byers

Eagle View Adult Center in Brighton

Fox Ridge Farms Community Center in Arapahoe County

E-470 at 22470 E. 6th Ave. Parkway in Aurora

New Covenant Church in Larkspur closing due to power issues; Douglas County Rescue Task Force is moving everyone to the DC Event Center in Castle Rock

St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Monument

Kilmer Elementary School in Colorado Springs

Woodman Valley Chapel in Colorado Springs

Woodman Valley Heights Campus in Colorado Springs

Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Airport

Mountain Springs Church

Falcon Patriot Learning Center in Peyton

St. Paul’s Church in Calhan

Black Forest Community Church

Denver: If you or someone you know/see needs assistance getting out of the #blizzard and into a shelter, please call 720-913-2000 and officers will be dispatched to help relocate individuals in need.

Lone Tree: The City has opened up the Lone Tree Rec Center as a warming shelter. This facility is for short-term use only for those who are stranded due to the storm. The facility does not have food or medical care.

Stranded Motorists:

If you find yourself stuck in the snow while in your vehicle, remember to stay with your vehicle, keep your tailpipe clear, and only run your heater as necessary to conserve fuel.

If you abandoned your vehicle in Denver, it may be short-towed to a nearby location. Drivers who have been short-towed can call 720-913-2000 to find their vehicles.

Multiple vehicles stranded on Bromley west of I-76. Motorists being taken to shelter. pic.twitter.com/YplZu02cgF — Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) March 13, 2019

A Blizzard Warning has been issued through midnight for everyone along the Front Range east of Interstate 25. These areas should receive 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow along with wind gusts of 70 mph and higher.

