



A Colorado woman is mourning the loss of her husband after he was killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash. Darcy Belanger, a native of Canada, was aboard the Boeing 737 MAX when it crashed, killing all 157 onboard.

Before the flight, Belanger recorded a message on his phone which described why he was flying to Africa.

“Of course we’re working on MAPS to realize the Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary,” Belanger said in the video. “We don’t know where I’ll be. Maybe Ethiopia, maybe my final destination Kenya.”

Parvati Devi, founder of the Parvati Organization, said Belanger was on his way to Nairobi, Kenya to try and convince more world leaders to protect the Arctic Circle. A co-founder of the organization, Belanger hoped to create the world’s largest protected area in the Arctic Circle.

“Darcy Belanger was like the brother I never had,” Devi said. “Darcy was an incredible force of nature.”

Via FaceTime, Devi told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas her friend was an influential man, who cared deeply for the well-being of others.

“He had this incredible ability to nurture, and motivate, and inspire people because of the depth of his heart,” Devi said.

Belanger left behind his wife, Aime. The duo lived in Denver where Belanger worked for a construction company.

While Devi said Belanger’s departure would leave a void in their lives, she said he also left behind a passion for conserving the environment, which will last for decades to come.

“It is impossible to really determine the depth of the loss. It is extraordinary, however, to see the legacy Darcy leaves behind,” Devi said.

Anyone who would like to donate in Belanger’s honor is asked to visit parvati.org with donations going toward the MAPS organization.