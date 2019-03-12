Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver made a list of happiest cities in the country. Colorado Springs and Aurora also made the list. WalletHub ranked 182 cities.
Source: WalletHub
Denver ranked 41st, Aurora is 48th and Colorado Springs came in at 59th.
Surveyors determined level of happiness by well-being, employment and community.
Plano, Texas was the happiest city, and Detroit, Michigan was the least happy.