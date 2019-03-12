



Denver made a list of happiest cities in the country. Colorado Springs and Aurora also made the list. WalletHub ranked 182 cities.

Denver ranked 41st, Aurora is 48th and Colorado Springs came in at 59th.

Surveyors determined level of happiness by well-being, employment and community.

Plano, Texas was the happiest city, and Detroit, Michigan was the least happy.

LINK: WalletHub Happiest Places To Live Survey