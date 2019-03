FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Better Business Bureau is warning potential puppy owners of a scam. The BBB has received at least six complaints about Ace Kennels.

The company is registered to an address in Fort Collins that doesn’t even exist.

The BBB says they sell puppies to customers online then call to demand more money for specialized crates.

At least two victims say they paid $600 for dogs they never received.