By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Greeley, Jordan Davis, UNC Bears, University Of Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– UNC Bears guard Jordan Davis is the all-time leading scorer in program history. But his involvement in the Northern Colorado basketball program stretches far beyond the basketball floor.

Jordan Davis (credit: CBS)

Davis starts his mornings by attending practice for the women’s basketball team where he serves as a coaching intern.

(credit: CBS)

“Ultimately when I’m done with my own career, I want to be a college basketball coach,” explains Davis.

Jordan Davis (credit: CBS)

“It’s fun to have him here,” said senior guard Savannah Smith. “He helps me a lot with leadership type things. It’s good to have him in my ear.”

(credit: CBS)

On the day CBS 4 visited him in Greeley, Davis followed up his morning practice session with the women’s team with a visit to the weight room, followed by a shooting session of his own.

(credit: CBS)

“It speaks of his character and his humility and his desire to help this place be better,” said women’s basketball coach Jenny Huth of Davis’ schedule and work ethic.

(credit: CBS)

It only takes a few minutes with the star guard to realize he’s different than most student-athletes. Davis is also a father, his two year old daughter Jordynn lives with her mother in his hometown of North Las Vegas. Davis credits Jordynn for his non-stop drive.

(credit: CBS)

“I understand that she’s two now, and me not being able to spend that time with her and me sacrificing that team, every day I have to work, every day I have to go my hardest. I can’t let the next person outwork me because I have a child to feed.”

(credit: CBS)

“Every day I wake up I have an opportunity to change my daughter’s life. If I ignore that opportunity then I’m only doing wrong by her,” he added.

(credit: Jordan Davis)

Davis and the Bears will be in Boise, Idaho this weekend for the Big Sky tournament. The Bears have a first-round bye and will play the winner of Southern Utah and Idaho State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Michael Spencer

