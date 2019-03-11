GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– UNC Bears guard Jordan Davis is the all-time leading scorer in program history. But his involvement in the Northern Colorado basketball program stretches far beyond the basketball floor.

Davis starts his mornings by attending practice for the women’s basketball team where he serves as a coaching intern.

“Ultimately when I’m done with my own career, I want to be a college basketball coach,” explains Davis.

“It’s fun to have him here,” said senior guard Savannah Smith. “He helps me a lot with leadership type things. It’s good to have him in my ear.”

On the day CBS 4 visited him in Greeley, Davis followed up his morning practice session with the women’s team with a visit to the weight room, followed by a shooting session of his own.

“It speaks of his character and his humility and his desire to help this place be better,” said women’s basketball coach Jenny Huth of Davis’ schedule and work ethic.

It only takes a few minutes with the star guard to realize he’s different than most student-athletes. Davis is also a father, his two year old daughter Jordynn lives with her mother in his hometown of North Las Vegas. Davis credits Jordynn for his non-stop drive.

“I understand that she’s two now, and me not being able to spend that time with her and me sacrificing that team, every day I have to work, every day I have to go my hardest. I can’t let the next person outwork me because I have a child to feed.”

“Every day I wake up I have an opportunity to change my daughter’s life. If I ignore that opportunity then I’m only doing wrong by her,” he added.

Davis and the Bears will be in Boise, Idaho this weekend for the Big Sky tournament. The Bears have a first-round bye and will play the winner of Southern Utah and Idaho State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.