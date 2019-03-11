  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:FBI, Johnstown, Lamar, SafeWise, Windsor


WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Two cities in Colorado are ranked among the safest in the country. Both are in Northern Colorado.

Safewise used FBI crime data to make its list of the safest cities in America.

Johnstown Police Department (credit: CBS)

Johnstown comes in at number 38 and Windsor at number 46.

The safest city in the U.S. is Hopkinton, Mass.

Safewise also ranked the safest town in Colorado.

Lamar tops that list, followed by Johnstown, Windsor, Aspen, Cherry Hills Village, Monument, Erie, Frederick, Firestone and Louisville.

LINKS: Safest Cities In Colorado | Safest Cities In America

