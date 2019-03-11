  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Shaun Boyd
Filed Under:First Gentleman, Jared Polis, Marlon Reis

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s first First Gentleman, Marlon Reis, admits being in the spotlight has been an adjustment.

“I’m shy by nature. I’m a bit of an introvert,” Reis told CBS4 in his first sit down interview since the election.

(credit: CBS)

He recalled when Jared Polis told him he wanted to run for Governor.

“I was a nervous wreck.”

Polis, on the other hand, he says, oozed confidence.

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Marlon Reis. (credit: CBS)

“What is that line? There’s no try, there’s only do. A Yoda line from Star Wars, that’s his attitude.”

While not married, the couple has been together 16 years. They have a dog named Gia and two children — 6-year-old CJ and 4-year-old Cora — who Reis says can bring levity to even an inauguration ceremony.

(credit: CBS)

“We sat down, and she said ‘I have to go potty,’ and I said ‘Oh boy Cora, how many times did I ask you in last hour if you needed to go and you said no?’ But you can actually get a kick out of process and how surreal it is.”

(credit: CBS)

While a reluctant participant, Reis has now embraced his new role and has made animal welfare his cause.

“I grew up with five cats even though I have an allergy to cats, but love them same and for me this was a no-brainer. Too often animals don’t have someone speaking on their behalf.”

(credit: CBS)

The LGBTQ community also has a friend in the First Gentleman. Reis says the significance of the election hit him at Pridefest.

“I remember people coming up during the parade, and they were emotional and saying how much this meant to them.”

(credit: CBS)

But he says, he and Polis aren’t your stereotypical gay couple.

“People assume that we dress well, or we are good dancers or that we have designer clothes. This is so not true.”

He may not be a hipster, but Reis is a trailblazer. Now, he says, if only he could get more time with the governor.

(credit: CBS)

“I think I need to go through your scheduler. Can I have a half hour with the governor?”

Despite their busy schedules, Reis says he and Polis have kept up a tradition of winding down each night with a video game. They’ve played the same game — Age of Mythology — for 16 years, on the same team.

Shaun Boyd

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s