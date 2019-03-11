LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood urged residents in the area of Sanderson Creek to stay inside their homes because of an active shooter investigation on Monday morning. Reverse 911 calls went out to residents impacted by the situation.

Police tweeted that the shooter, an adult male, was in custody just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The suspect was taken into custody from inside a white pickup truck parked in front of a home in the 6400 block of West Mexico Avenue.

Police said that there was no threat to the general public and that they believe it was an isolated incident. There were shots fired during the incident.

The suspect has not been identified. It is unclear whether any officers fired shots during the incident.

Police investigated reports to 911 of several gunshots fired near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle about 8:30 a.m. Monday. Several SWAT teams and other police vehicles gathered outside of a home in that area.

A neighbor told CBS4 that the suspect in a white truck drove through her front yard and crashed through her fence into the yard of a neighboring home.

Officers urged everyone to stay away from the area and stay inside their homes during the incident.

Copter4 flew over the home where police responded. An ambulance was parked in the driveway of the home. At least one bearcat and a drone were used in the police response.

Lasley Elementary, Alameda High School and Great Works Montessori Schools were placed in lockout status during the investigation. That lockout was lifted just before 11 a.m.