



Water delivery to a third of Paonia’s 1,800 residents was cleared for caution-free consumption Friday after 10-day struggle to repair, pressurize, and test for contaminants in the supply lines.

The Town of Paonia ordered service cut to some of its out-of-town-limits customers when those lines lost pressure. Service was prioritized to businesses, schools, medical facilities and a nursing home.

Officials first notified residents of the issue February 26 and expected the disruption to last two days.

However, the boil water advisory wasn’t lifted until March 8.

Colorado’s governor issued an emergency declaration the last day of February.

While customers were out of service, drinking water was made available at the Town Hall and showers were opened to the public at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss.

Volunteers from Delta County and Civil Air Patrol helped distribute water to residents.

The issue was blamed on two major leaks in the system, plus the underground spring that feeds the town’s water tank. During the crisis, that spring was refilling the system at less than 25 percent its normal winter rate.