DENVER (CBS4) – Students at Denver’s South High School learned important information from World War II veterans. The servicemen talked about their experiences on the battlefront.

Herman Moll received a Purple Heart after being wounded in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Phillippines.

Molls says he remembers the moment he learned the war was over.

“I got out there, I was working my shift the day that the war ended. It came up on my screen as I was working. I saw it picked up the phone and called my buddies and said the war’s over, we’re going home,” he said.

This is the seventh year World War II veterans shared these lessons with students at South High.