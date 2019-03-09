  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Students at Denver’s South High School learned important information from World War II veterans. The servicemen talked about their experiences on the battlefront.

(credit: CBS)

Herman Moll received a Purple Heart after being wounded in the Battle of Leyte Gulf in the Phillippines.

Molls says he remembers the moment he learned the war was over.

“I got out there, I was working my shift the day that the war ended. It came up on my screen as I was working.  I saw it picked up the phone and called my buddies and said the war’s over, we’re going home,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

This is the seventh year World War II veterans shared these lessons with students at South High.

