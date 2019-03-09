DENVER (CBS4) – After a very stormy stretch of weather across Colorado we will see a nice break this weekend. It will be windy at times but speeds should relax through the afternoon hours.

The high wind warning for the foothills verified overnight as many places recorded gusts between 60-80 mph. One of the highest was near the intersection of Highways 92 and 73.

There’s a lot of snow in the mountains and they could see occasional snow showers throughout the weekend but only minor accumulations are expected. Many places have recorded feet of snow since Thursday.

Due to all the recent snowfall in the mountains the avalanche danger remains high for many areas. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has extended the avalanche warnings through Sunday morning. During the first seven days of March at least 346 avalanches were reported in our state.

Looking ahead the next storm system to impact Colorado is currently spinning off the coast of northern California. It will begin to impact Colorado’s weather by Tuesday and could last into the day on Wednesday, depending on the track.