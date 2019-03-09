  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:A-Basin, Avalanche, Skiing, Summit County, Widowmaker


SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A-Basin Ski Area is open Saturday after being closed because of avalanche danger on Thursday and Friday.

(credit: A Basin)

An avalanche on The Widowmaker pushed large amounts of snow and timber onto U.S. 6.

The first seven days of March produced at least 346 avalanches around Colorado, according to data collected by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. A total of 37 were classified as “destructive,” four of which were “historic” meaning they were “capable of destroying substantial amounts of forest or buildings.”

LINK: Colorado Avalanche Information Center

