



– Inside the Byers Evans House in downtown Denver, you notice a rarity: a worn out typewriter on a wooden desk. Here in the space you can almost hear the punching of the keys as history was documented. Around you are the faces of women whose eyes share stories of determination and bravery.

The house originally built in 1883 for the founder of the Rocky Mountain News preserves 90% of the possessions belonging to the last family living there. It also holds an exhibit showing the courage women had back in 1919 during World War I.

“It tells the story of women who were supporting the war effort and all the variety of things they did like growing food and administering supplies,” the Director for the Center for Colorado Women’s History Jillian Allison told CBS4’s Britt Moreno.

As you look around you will meet women who were caretakers, nurses and even extreme hikers. This month the museum celebrates its one year anniversary and is launching another exhibit called Women, Work, Justice. It tells the story of seven local women who changed the workplace.

The museum is open seven days a week. It costs eight dollars for adults, six dollars for students and seniors and four dollars for children.

Allison said that we might all be able to take a page of history as our generation “are change makers” as well.

