  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Grand Canyon National Park, National Park Service, Rocky Mountain National Park


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Rocky Mountain National Park recorded nearly 4.6 million visitors last year, making it the third most-visited national park in the U.S.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the Colorado park ranked below Great Smoky Mountains National Park with 11.4 million visitors and Grand Canyon National Park with 6.4 million.

(credit: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to the National Park Service, the number of visitors to the Colorado park has increased 42 percent since 2012.

Park officials are drafting a plan to address the high visitation numbers, aiming to unveil the proposal later this year.

The visitor increase has taken a toll on the park’s natural resources and infrastructure, also leading to parking and transportation issues.

The park’s deferred maintenance backlog has reached more $84 million.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s