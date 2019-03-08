



– A family is alive after their truck was buried in an avalanche along with two other vehicles on Highway 91 this week. In what is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous avalanche seasons in Colorado in decades, transportation experts are giving drivers advice is they get caught in a snow slide.

“You want to stay in the car because you are in a safe location,” Bob Wilson with the Colorado Department of Transportation said. “You’re in a contained box. Rescuers will come find you.”

Wilson says getting out of a car buried in an avalanche can be even more dangerous. Snow may still be moving, along with whatever else the avalanche dragged down.

“It can contain rock, debris, trees, a lot of the things contained on a mountainside,” he said. “It’s not uncommon for an avalanche to occur and then more snow to come down shortly thereafter.”

While waiting for help to arrive, Wilson also said it’s important to not leave the vehicle’s engine running.

“You don’t know if the tail pipe is plugged up,” he explained. “That could create a carbon monoxide situation and that could be very hazardous. The only tie you want to be running your engine, and for very short periods, is if you need to get some heat.”

The Reyes family survived the avalanche on Highway 91 on Thursday when the slide covered the highway, burying three vehicles.

“We turned back and the whole back seats were full of snow… covered my daughter, we couldn’t see her,” said Karla Reyes. “I was freaking out, I didn’t know how to act.”

They were able to dig out their 2-year-old daughter Vanessa thanks to the help of other drivers caught in the slide.

Avalanche danger is far from over in the high country. CDOT warns to use extreme caution when driving in the mountains.

Should you encounter an avalanche or powder cloud while driving, CDOT offers these safety tips:

• Reduce your speed

• Pull over to shoulder, if possible

• Turn off your vehicle

• Remain in your vehicle

CDOT also will be reducing speeds through some areas as a safety precaution. With another wave of adverse weather expected, drivers should anticipate avalanche and the potential for road closures. Make sure you are prepared with an emergency kit – including items like nonperishable food, water and blankets — and adequate tire traction.