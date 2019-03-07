  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:School Board Elections, Student Voice Act of 2019

DENVER (CBS4) — Some high school students in our state say they want to be able to vote in certain elections that impact them directly. Colorado has the chance to become the first state to allow 16 and 17 year olds with the right to vote in school board elections.

(CBS)

Supporters of the legislation met at the capitol on Thursday. They chanted “Our voice, our vote.”

“It is we who have been graduating from our schools leaving without a say in our education, it is we who invite you to empower the future by providing them their right their need to vote for school board representation at age 16,” one student said.

(CBS)

The legislation is called the Student Voice Act of 2019.

Comments
  1. Yaakov Watkins says:
    March 7, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    The responsibility to vote requires wisdom Holding office requires wisdom. Wisdom typically comes with age. That is the reason why there are minimum age requirements for holding office.

    Personally I think that people under the age of 30 should not vote.

    They advocates are talking about rights rather than responsibilities. They don”t get it.

    Reply

