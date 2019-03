DENVER (CBS4) — A tasty treat is a great way to help support Colorado’s Ronald McDonald Houses. They give families a place to stay when kids are in the hospital. A local McDonald’s delivered dozens of Shamrock Shakes to parents and kids yesterday.

McDonald’s will donate $.25 from each shake sold through March 24 to the charity.

“We really want to make sure everybody kinda raises awareness about what Ronald McDonald House does and keep supporting it,” organizers said.

You can help them out by getting a Shamrock Shake at any Colorado McDonald’s.