DENVER (CBS4)– The final scheduled negotiation between union workers and King Soopers and City Market is set for Thursday night. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 withdrew an indefinite contract extension with all unionized stores in Colorado last month.

The King Soopers on 9th and Corona in Denver (credit: CBS)

That adds up to more than 100 locations in the state. The withdrawal opens the path for 12,200 union workers to strike.

Both sides have been negotiating since December of last year. The main sticking points include health care and pensions.

