By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:E-sports, Fortnite, Gabe Salee, Justice High School, TJ Cole, University of Jamestown

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Justice High School senior Gabe Salee signed his letter of intent Thursday to play E-Sports at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. He has been awarded a scholarship to play video games at the collegiate level.

(credit: CBS)

“It was kind of a dream come true, I don’t have to give up playing video games which is what I’m good at,” said Gabe.

Gabe Salee (credit: CBS)

“It was quite a shock and quite a surprise to me. I guess as a parent of teenagers now we know how the video game can come to some use!” said Principal of Justice High School TJ Cole.

(credit: CBS)

“Every kid needs to have education tied to them almost at an individual level for it to make sense and for them to feel part of it and get why they’re doing whatever they’re doing,” said Cole.

(credit: CBS)

Gabe mainly plays the epic games sensation Fortnite.

(credit: CBS)

“One hundred people drop in and the last team or person alive is the winner,” Gabe explained.

Gabe Salee (credit: CBS)

To get the scholarship, Gabe had to show his future coach he was exceptional at gaming.

(credit: CBS)

“They look at how you play, your game sense, if you know what’s going on, they look at if you are a good teammate, and they look if you know how to handle your own in a multi-person situation.”

(credit: CBS)

All skills he hopes will be transferrable to a career as a computer engineer.

(credit: CBS)

“I’m just really excited that I’m going to college, it’s been a dream of mine for a long time, I just didn’t think it was possible.”

(credit: CBS)

