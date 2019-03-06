



— A man and woman from Utah – who are first cousins – crossed state lines into Colorado to get married. In Utah it is illegal for first cousins to get married unless they are 65 years old, or 55 if they can prove they are infertile.

The legality of cousins marrying varies from state to state. Colorado allows it, so Angie and Michael Lee came here and got married in the Grand Junction area.

The Lees are hoping to change the law in Utah and started a Care2 petition to gather signatures.

“My first cousin and I have been in love with each other our whole lives but we are prohibited from marrying in the state of Utah where we live. We believe that the law is outdated and it needs to be changed so that we can socially legitimize our love,” the wrote on the website.

As of Wednesday morning, the petition had 76 supporters.