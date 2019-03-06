LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A street artist from Littleton, known across the world for her large-scale interactive angel wings, has landed a special project in Denver. The mural being created will be to see and, most importantly, to touch.

Kelsey Montague was a hardworking, struggling artist until superstar Taylor Swift found Kelsey’s first wings mural in New York City. Swift posed and posted the photo on Instagram and Kelsey’s art went viral.

“I feel like she dropped us on a wave, and we are riding that wave for as long, long and hard as we can,” Kelsey told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh.

From Colorado to Cape Town and Arizona to Australia, Kelsey has created 300 murals in the last five years. She’s back home for a few days, working out of her comfort zone.

“I’m being pushed as a creative completely past anything I’ve done before,” she explained.

Kelsey and her sister and business partner, Courtney, are creating both a big and a little set of wings for the Anchor Center for Blind Children. The design is typical Kelsey, but also very different.

“I want them to really enjoy this and to know it’s for them,” said Kelsey.

The mural is white on black and will have lights to help the visually impaired. The design is raised for touch.

“I actually was closing my eyes a little bit I was like, ‘How are they feeling this? Is this going to make sense?” Kelsey said while working.

The piece has words in braille including hope, love, and “see life differently,” what the Anchor Center teaches. It is tactile, interactive and for the Anchor Center it is perfect.

“It really comes alive in a way that, outside of just vision, it can be experienced enjoyed and appreciated,” said an excited Savannah Wippel, Director of Development and Community Relations at Anchor Center.

Kelsey’s hashtag is “What Lifts You.” She sees power in positivity. She hopes the children find a sense of wonder in her wings.

Kelsey and Courtney are big on giving back. The Anchor Center is paying only for material. You can bet delighted children will be payment enough for these Colorado sisters.