By Dominic Garcia
DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday night, law enforcement agencies from across Colorado gathered at the Denver Police Academy for a recruiting event with the goal of hiring more women.

“We have a lot of women who are interested, but don’t necessarily know where to go to have their questions answered,” said FBI Special Agent Za Smith-Berthe.

More than 35 federal, state, and local agencies set up booths at the event. Emelie Larsson-Dally, a recent college graduate, attended the event hoping to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“I was really interested to see what women had to say about their careers in law enforcement, and I was interested to see what career opportunities were available,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Law enforcement officials say women bring a unique perspective to the job, something that’s very important when it comes to interacting with community members.

“We have investigations in which sometimes the victims identify better with women, or feel more comfortable speaking with women. To have that tool, it’s another tool in your tool box,” said FBI Special Agent Za Smith-Berthe.

“People typically think of law enforcement as a male career, but it’s something that women can do as well”.

