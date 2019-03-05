DENVER (CBS4) – It’s National Pancake Day with an extra incentive. Snooze restaurants across the Denver metro area are giving all their pancake sales to local school gardens.

Snooze at Union Station will be donating 100 percent of their pancake proceeds on Tuesday to help with the community garden at Stedman Elementary School. That garden allows students to plant seeds, harvest and learn about food while their crops go to help others in need in the community.

Snooze employees say it’s a great partnership.

“We don’t just donate the money, we also spend some time in the gardens in April around Earth Day to help them to weed or move dirt,” explained Jon Billings, the manager at Snooze Union Station. “We as a team spend a lot of time with that partnership teaching kids about food and agriculture.”

Over the years, the Denver-based breakfast restaurant chain has donated over $70,000 to different organizations across the country. They anticipate they’ll give close to $30,000 on National Pancake Day as a result of all their stores across the nation.

Each Snooze restaurant in the metro area will be giving their proceeds to a different local school for their community garden.

The restaurant will feature a special menu of what they call pancake favorites in honor of National Pancake Day.