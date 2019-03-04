



Southwest Airlines is being praised by a wedding party after coming to the rescue of a bridesmaid. The bridesmaid landed in Costa Rica for a wedding, when she realized she left her dress in Houston.

In a panic, her friend tweeted Southwest, asking if there was a way to get the dress to her before Saturday.

Southwest not only made it happen, it also provided a play-by-play of the dress’ travels on in a Twitter thread.

Southwest even created a special tracker for the dress.

Touching down soon… Our Dispatchers added a special tag to this flight in their system. #RescueTheDress 😂 pic.twitter.com/dM62yZ80jU — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 1, 2019

All was well when the bridesmaid finally received the dress a day before the ceremony.