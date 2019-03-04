FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rocky Mountain High School student body is coming together to find a cure for cancer after six of their students were diagnosed with the disease in the past two years. Four of the students diagnosed were from the graduating class of 2019, alone.

One student, senior Kate Prewett, passed away on the first day of the school year, in 2018.

“That was really-really difficult,” said Katie Thomas, a senior at RMHS.

“From there, we had more kids get diagnosed,” said Liv Fondy, a senior.

Fondy is one of the three other seniors to battle cancer. While she is in remission, seniors Carter Edgerley and Sheri Hone continue their fight.

“Cancer has affected our school so deeply this year,” Fondy said.

Every RMHS student who has battled cancer, recently, has received treatment at Children’s Hospital. Because of that, the student body decided to host a fundraiser for the hospital, asking their student body to give spare change toward finding a cure.

Following the pledge, students pass around buckets and bags throughout their room. Their spare money is collected and given to Children’s Hospital.

“Kids will give up their lunch money to put money in the buckets,” Thomas said.

In one week, the students raised thousands of dollars and hoped to bring in at least $10,000 by March 8.

“You can really see how it brings everyone together here at Rocky. It makes us more of a family,” said Julian Bonillas, a senior.

Fondy said, while she never wants anyone to have cancer, it was comforting being able to relate with peers. She said she encourages other students, when she can, to push through their battle. At the same time, she said she was encouraged to hear her classmates were going above and beyond to find a cure to cancer.

“It’s just been awesome to see everyone come together and care about this,” Fondy said.

The school also coordinated with local restaurants to donate a portion of sales to the cause. Café Mexicali and Raising Cane’s already donated. Two more remain:

Monday, 3/4: Torchy’s

Wednesday, 3/6: Mod Pizza

“(Cancer) does tear people apart. But, it also brings people together,” Fondy said.