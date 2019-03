SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews in San Miguel County say the found the body of a backcountry skier on Monday. The skier disappeared on Sunday in the Matterhorn area, outside of Telluride.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says the man was caught in an avalanche on Sunday.

Crews searched for the “local” man on Sunday, but paused the search until Monday morning.

Matterhorn and Priest Lake are now closed as avalanche mitigation work continues.