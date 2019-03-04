  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lyme Disease, Olivia Goodreau, Opportunity Project, Washington D.C.


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – A teenager from Colorado took her fight against Lyme Disease to Washington, D.C. CBS4 introduced you to Olivia Goodreau, 14, in 2016.

(credit: CBS)

She developed the Tick Tracker app after battling the illness herself since she was 6 years old. The app can track and report where disease-carrying ticks are found.

(credit: CBS)

Over the weekend, she presented her app to the Opportunity Project, which is hosted by the Department of Commerce.

(credit: CBS)

“I think that today I was able to bring awareness to a lot of people, and all of those people in that room they were doing something to help the world,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

Along with her White House presentation, her app and others were shown to government agencies searching for effective ways to solve some of the world’s most critical challenges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s