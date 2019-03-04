



– A teenager from Colorado took her fight against Lyme Disease to Washington, D.C. CBS4 introduced you to Olivia Goodreau , 14, in 2016.

She developed the Tick Tracker app after battling the illness herself since she was 6 years old. The app can track and report where disease-carrying ticks are found.

Over the weekend, she presented her app to the Opportunity Project, which is hosted by the Department of Commerce.

“I think that today I was able to bring awareness to a lot of people, and all of those people in that room they were doing something to help the world,” she said.

Along with her White House presentation, her app and others were shown to government agencies searching for effective ways to solve some of the world’s most critical challenges.