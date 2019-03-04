  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police, Polar Plunge, Special Olympics Colorado


DENVER (CBS4) – Some Denver police recruit officers came together on Monday and braved the cold weather to help athletes in the Special Olympics. The recruits dunked themselves in a large bucket full ice water.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The nearly 50 recruits are preparing for the upcoming Special Olympics Polar Plunge and 5k at Wash Park. The event is special for one recruit who has a brother competing as an athlete.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

(credit: CBS)

The Daniels Fund is sponsoring the class and presented a $2,000 check to Special Olympics Colorado. That money covers event registration for the recruits.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s