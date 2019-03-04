



Some Denver police recruit officers came together on Monday and braved the cold weather to help athletes in the Special Olympics. The recruits dunked themselves in a large bucket full ice water.

The nearly 50 recruits are preparing for the upcoming Special Olympics Polar Plunge and 5k at Wash Park. The event is special for one recruit who has a brother competing as an athlete.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The Daniels Fund is sponsoring the class and presented a $2,000 check to Special Olympics Colorado. That money covers event registration for the recruits.