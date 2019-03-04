



– Looking to check out the best thrift stores around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own bargain finding techniques to produce a list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for thrift stores.

Goodwill on Broadway

Topping the list is the Goodwill located at 21 S. Broadway in the Baker neighborhood. The thrift store, full of used, vintage and consignment items, is the highest rated thrift store in Denver, boasting four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.

Regal Vintage

Next up is Platt Park’s Regal Vintage, situated at 1866 S. Broadway. With four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store and used, vintage and consignment spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Gone For Good

Baker’s Gone For Good, located at 101 Kalamath St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the thrift store, recycling center and junk removal and hauling spot 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.

Peak Thrift

Finally, over in Chaffee Park, check out Peak Thrift, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp. You can find the thrift store at 4890 Pecos St.

Article provided by Hoodline.