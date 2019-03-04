



The federal government has denied an extension of a man’s work visa. Anthony Wanjiru used to work for Valor Christian High School in its IT department.

Wanjiru is from Kenya.

Students say he’s a big part of their community. They even campaigned for him to stay.

Colorado Senators Michael Bennett and Cory Gardner also looked into the situation to see what they could do, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Wanjiru is scheduled to leave for Kenya on Wednesday.