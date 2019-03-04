  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anthony Wanjiru, Highlands Ranch, Valor Christian High School


HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The federal government has denied an extension of a man’s work visa. Anthony Wanjiru used to work for Valor Christian High School in its IT department.

Wanjiru is from Kenya.

Anthony Wanjiru (credit: CBS)

Students say he’s a big part of their community. They even campaigned for him to stay.

Colorado Senators Michael Bennett and Cory Gardner also looked into the situation to see what they could do, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

(credit: CBS)

Wanjiru is scheduled to leave for Kenya on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s