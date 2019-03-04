BREAKING NEWSFormer Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announces he’s running for president
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dove Creek, Earthquake, Grand Junction, USGS


GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/KJCT)– The United States Geological Survey confirms there was an earthquake Monday morning in western Colorado.

It happened 35 miles north of Dove Creek, near the Utah state line. Dove Creek is about 60 miles southwest of Grand Junction. It happened at about 10:22 a.m.

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 5.3.

According to the latest information on the USGS website, it was a magnitude 4.6.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s