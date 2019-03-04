



The United States Geological Survey confirms there was an earthquake Monday morning in western Colorado.

It happened 35 miles north of Dove Creek, near the Utah state line. Dove Creek is about 60 miles southwest of Grand Junction. It happened at about 10:22 a.m.

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 5.3.

According to the latest information on the USGS website, it was a magnitude 4.6.