DENVER (CBS4) – Arctic cold will grip the eastern half of Colorado today and tonight with some areas seeing the coldest temperatures for early March in nearly 60 years according to the National Weather Service. Many places on the northeast plains fell below zero Sunday morning including Denver International Airport with a low of -6 degrees.

This morning the temperature dropped to -6 at Denver which is the coldest it has been for the month of March since March 2nd of 1960 when the low was -7. #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 3, 2019

Due to the bitter cold there is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for much of northeast and east-central Colorado, including Denver and the I-25 urban corridor, where wind chill values could briefly hit -20 degrees. The advisory covers both Sunday and Monday morning.

There is another chance for snow showers today in Denver and along the Front Range but they will be light with only minor accumulation. The best chance to see additional snow will be this afternoon and evening. The main story is the cold with highs struggling to reach the teens.

Another bitter cold start to the day is in store Monday for eastern Colorado with many locations falling below zero once again.

It’s a much warmer and wetter forecast for the mountains of western Colorado as another batch of Pacific moisture arrives today. More snow is on the way and some places could see up to another foot of powder.

Most mountain areas remain under a Winter Storm Warning through early Monday.