SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An avalanche rolled down Tenmile Canyon along Interstate 70 on Sunday.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the highway wasn’t affected, but debris collected in Tenmile Creek.

No one was reportedly hurt in this incident.

Shortly after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to another avalanche down the road near Copper Mountain. CBS4’s Matt Kroschel reported live on the air of those crews driving to the avalanche site.

Colorado State Patrol says there are reports of trapped people.

They also say eastbound traffic is closed at Vail while CDOT says there is a safety closure for westbound traffic at Frisco.