



Hundreds visited the Denver Museum of Nature and Science for Girls & Science, a CBS4 event hosted by CBS4’s Lauren Whitney. Girls of all ages will meet women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) professions to learn what they do and why.

The girls can explore a variety of STEAM “clubhouses” and take part in hands on activities.

This little one came with rainbow hair! I love it! #girlsandscience pic.twitter.com/HnWR43rA5L — Lauren Whitney (@LaurenCBS4) March 2, 2019

The event runs until 5 p.m.