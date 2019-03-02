  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Girls And Science


DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds visited the Denver Museum of Nature and Science for Girls & Science, a CBS4 event hosted by CBS4’s Lauren Whitney. Girls of all ages will meet women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) professions to learn what they do and why.

The girls can explore a variety of STEAM “clubhouses” and take part in hands on activities.

(credit: CBS)

The event runs until 5 p.m.

