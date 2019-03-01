DENVER (CBS4) — People along nine of the 11 commuter train crossings for RTD’s A-Line will get a bit of a break, as the trains will no longer routinely sound their horns. The “quiet zones” were put into place early Friday morning.

The Federal Railroad Administration has now approved the waiver that allows conductors to not routinely sound their horns at the nine crossings. The waiver was the result of a collaboration between RTD, Denver Transit Partners, the city of Denver and the FRA.

Previously, the FRA had concerns over the timing of the crossing gates at several locations. Officials said the gates were inconsistent and sometimes stayed down too long, or lifted too early.

The nine new quiet zones are at the following crossings:

York/Josephine streets

Clayton Street

Steele Street

Dahlia Street

Holly Street

Monaco Street

Quebec Street

Ulster Street

Havana Street

Train operators can still sound their horn at their discretion and when necessary. RTD says drivers and pedestrians will now need to pay extra attention to signs, lights and the gates to know when a train is approaching a crossing.