(CBS4) – Prosecutors in Arapahoe County have charged Roland Albert, a former Aurora police officer, with two counts of felony theft, saying he stole nearly $80,000 from the Aurora Police Orphans Fund and a second charity, the Brotherhood of the Fallen. The charges were filed Thursday against Albert, 38, who had served as treasurer for both of the charity funds but resigned from the Aurora Police Department late last year.

According to an affidavit in the case obtained by CBS4, “It appeared that some money transfers have been made from the Aurora Police Orphan fund account into Albert’s personal account.”

The orphan fund was set up to benefit the families of officers who died while employed by the department. In a 2016 filing, the charity said it aimed “TO PROVIDE BENEFITS TO THE FAMILIES OF FALLEN OFFICERS AND OTHER CHARITIES WITH THE SAME INTENT INCLUDING TRIPS, BIRTHDAY, HOLIDAY GIFTS AND COLLEGE GRANTS.”

It is supported by monthly donations from 95 percent of Aurora Police Department employees, who have money deducted from their paychecks to support the effort. Investigators contend Albert pilfered $71,147.06 from the orphans fund in 2017 and 2018 and moved it to his own bank account.

Albert also served as treasurer for the police department’s Brotherhood of the Fallen Aurora. The association exists off dues and donations and aims to pay for Aurora officers to travel to funerals for other police officers across the country who died in the line of duty. Those officers also donate $100 on each trip to the family of the fallen officer. The Brotherhood has sent Aurora officers to more than 140 funerals. The affidavit says that charity lost $7,753.65 in 2017 and 2018.

Investigators say they attempted to interview Albert but “he declined to speak with investigators.” CBS4 was not able to reach Albert for comment.

The affidavit is dated Jan. 15, 2019, but court records show an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Albert.