  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Cold, Denver Weather, El Nino, February Climate, Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The month of February brought a little bit of everything to Denver’s official weather station except for thunder, although thunder was heard during the afternoon of February 16th in some areas as a strong cold front moved into the state.

Denver’s warmest high last month was 65 degrees on February 3rd at 1:04 pm. Just a few days later the temperature fell to 11 degrees below zero at 7:52 am on February 7th. (that’s a 76 degree temperature swing in just over 90 hours)

(credit: CBS)

February brought 0.72 inches of precipitation and 13.4 inches of snow which are both above normal. The snow helped put a nice dent in the season’s snowfall deficit. Denver’s average temperature during February was 28 degrees which is 4.5 degrees below normal.

(credit: CBS)

There were 17 days with fog recorded at Denver International Airport with 11 of those days having dense fog, meaning the visibility was at or below a quarter of a mile. The peak wind gust last month in Denver was 42 mph on both February 3rd and 14th.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s