DENVER (CBS4) – The month of February brought a little bit of everything to Denver’s official weather station except for thunder, although thunder was heard during the afternoon of February 16th in some areas as a strong cold front moved into the state.

Look at the little line of thundershowers …. where? Of course on the Palmer Divide!! Our local home of the best (or worst) weather on the planet!!

Denver’s warmest high last month was 65 degrees on February 3rd at 1:04 pm. Just a few days later the temperature fell to 11 degrees below zero at 7:52 am on February 7th. (that’s a 76 degree temperature swing in just over 90 hours)

February brought 0.72 inches of precipitation and 13.4 inches of snow which are both above normal. The snow helped put a nice dent in the season’s snowfall deficit. Denver’s average temperature during February was 28 degrees which is 4.5 degrees below normal.

There were 17 days with fog recorded at Denver International Airport with 11 of those days having dense fog, meaning the visibility was at or below a quarter of a mile. The peak wind gust last month in Denver was 42 mph on both February 3rd and 14th.