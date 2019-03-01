



– The Coors Brewery tour in Golden has drawn tourists for decades, and it has always been free. Until now.

Starting March 28, touring the massive Colorado plant of the brewing giant MillerCoors will now cost $10 (or $5 if you are a Colorado resident). The tour will still be free for active duty or veterans with military ID, as well as anyone under 21.

The facility brews up to 22 million barrels of beer a year and can package up to 16 million barrels, which makes the iconic company the largest single-site brewing company in the world.

The tour includes a look at the brewhouse, the malthouse and the packaging complex so visitors can see how one of the most popular beers in the world is made. When the tour is completed, visitors can check out lots of historic artifacts that include everything from old photos to neon signs and more, plus visitors get samples to enjoy (three 8 oz. samples max).

Coors Brewery dates back to 1873. Get more information at millercoors.com/breweries/coors-brewing-company/tours.