AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– School officials at Aurora Hills Middle School hosted an informational meeting on Thursday for parents after concerns of tuberculosis. Students at the school had been potentially exposed to TB at the school in January.

Recent testing found some students have been infected although none have gotten sick.

School officials want more testing to include all students and staff who were at the school during the fall semester.

One parent who’s son tested positive says she is worried that it will affect her son at school.

“I do know that himself and other students are concerned that they’re going to be subjected to persons feeling reluctant to be around them, like they are going to give them something but I’m hopeful that the school is going to do a good job and teach the students otherwise,” said parent Kristina Jaramillo.

Testing will begin Monday. Denver Public Health says no one at school is actively sick from TB so there is no risk of exposure.

The testing is to make sure anyone else who may have been exposed can get treatment.